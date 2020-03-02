News
Police Has Arrested KPA Boss Daniel Manduku
Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku has been arrested by the police for illegally recommending the gazettement of the Nairobi inland Cargo Terminal as the KPA facility
The Managing Director was arrested on Monday and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Kiambu Road for investigations
It is anticipated that the KPA boss be arraigned in court on Tuesday alongside Kenya Revenue Authority commissioner of Customs and Border Control Kevin Lewis Safari
Read also: Government, Transporters Lock Horns Over SGR Rule
The duo are set to face charges like abuse of office, breach of trust and neglect of official duty among other charges
Reports have it that last year, Manduku had hit headlines after the DCI began a probe into what detectives believed was a Ksh. 2.7 billion tender scandals at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA)
The probe that occurred in August 2019 implicated top officials at the ports authority including Manduku who was faulted for authorizing the illegal expenditure totaling to Ksh. 2.73 billion
However, Manduku refuted the claims saying that they were being pursued by people interested in their tenders
Trending
-
Life & Style1 day ago
Trending -Bungoma woman caught stuck in bed with an illicit headteacher.
-
Life & Style2 days ago
My Wife went to SAUDIA for a job and got a man there.
-
News22 hours ago
The Deputy President William Ruto has decided to use the Church to fight BBI
-
Opinion1 day ago
Reasons why other women can never take away my man.