Police Officers Arrested for Defying Presidential Orders

Two Prison Police officers were on Tuesday afternoon arrested while they were drinking inside a bar in Majaoni, Mombasa County.

A police report seen by KDRTV and filed under OB number 12/14/04/2020- revealed that the two had been drinking at Richmond bar as from 11am.

The two have been identified as Ms Harriet Mwende of police number 201515927 and Mr Richard Mutinda of police number 2005040681.

“The two will face charges of failing to comply with legal notice number 50 of the Public Health Act issued through gazette notice number 41 on the control of the Covid-19 virus,” the report read in part.

The report further revealed that the two will be charged at Shanzu Law Courts.

The mission that saw the duo arrested was led by three officers attached to Shimo La Tewa Prisons identified Mr Kimuyu, Mr Wanyonyi Mr Biketi and officer attached to Bamburi Police Station.

Since the Government issued orders on how Kenyan citizens should conduct themselves due to the Covid-19 outbreak many police officers have been nabbed for defying the orders.