Police Use Live Bullets on Kasarani Residents, Teargas Pupils

Primary School Pupils Teargassed

(KDRTV)  – At least one person has died from the ongoing demonstrations in Kasarani.

Kasarani residents have been demonstrating for four straight days over the poor roads in the area. Transport has been paralysed in the area, with residents barricading the main Mwiki-Kasarani road with burning tyres.

However, police descended on the demonstrators with teargas and live bullets on Wednesday. Reports on social media claimed that at least four people were killed in the chaos.

Pictures showing a dead man who had been allegedly shot by police have gone viral on social media.

 

Interestingly, the mainstream media has not reported on the violence meted out on demonstrators.

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna called out President Uhuru Kenyatta for the killings.

“This young boy from Mwingi was murdered by Despot Uhuru Kenyatta for being unemployed and poor. He is among the 4 innocent civilians who were gunned down by the despotic police while protesting PEACEFULLY. They wanted a road they had paid for,” Miguna said on Twitter.

Former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe criticized the government for talking about building bridges but killing innocent youth.

“Painful to see the pictures of bullet-ridden bodies of young people, whose only sin is to peacefully protest against bad roads. You cannot talk of building bridges when you murder the youth and you extinguish their future,” Akombe said.

