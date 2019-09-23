Precious Talent School Closed For Four Days Pending Investigations

Education CS Prof George Magoha on Monday ordered for the temporary closure of Precious Talent School in Dagoretti South.

According to the CS, the school will remain closed as a multi agency team looks into the incident that saw 7 children dead and 64 others nursing soft tissue injuries.

Two others are however in critical condition.

The government will take the four days to also ensure that pupils return to a safe environment on Monday.

“The school will be closed until Monday during which the building will have been inspected. We will then give an informed decision after that,” he said.

Taking responsibility for the morning incident, the bullish CS said, “You notice that somebody built another storey building on top of another one.. I must defend my quality assurance officers.. something like this can slip your sight.. I will take responsibility but I will continue to make sure that all things are done in the right manner.”

“I have not come here to blame anybody. This single tragic incident must not be used to instill fear in our children.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta led leaders who sent messages of condolence to the bereaved families and survivors.

He said, “My heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to families of the children affected by the tragedy at Precious Talent Academy in Dagoretti. Our agencies are taking urgent actions to contain the situation and alleviate further suffering.”

Deputy President William Ruto on his part wished the survivors a quick recovery while assuring the safety of school going children.

“Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident at Precious Talent School, Nairobi County. Quick recovery to the injured. Concerned agencies have been mobilised to address the situation. We must create safe spaces for our children to learn.”

ODM leader Raila Odinga also sent a heartfelt message via Twitter.

“My deep and heartfelt condolences to the parents and guardians of pupils who have unfortunately perished at Precious Talent Academy in Dagoretti. May God grant them strength as they struggle with this tragedy. I wish all those injured a quick recovery.”

My deep and heartfelt condolences to the parents and guardians of pupils who have unfortunately perished at Precious Talent Academy in Dagoreti.

