President Ruto Praises Uhuru Kenyatta After Brokering Tigray Peace Deal

By

Published

20220913 150431

Uhuru and Ruto

President William Ruto has commended his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta after he delivered his first international job. 

In a statement from State House on Wednesday November 2 evening, the Head of State praised his former boss for brokering a deal to end the Ethiopian civil war.

“I commend the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo,Uhuru Kenyatta and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuke for their facilitation and tireless efforts, wisdom, patience and unity of purpose that brought this day of peace that heralds a bright future for the people of Ethiopia,” Ruto remarked.

President Ruto also saluted the Ethiopian leaders for resolving the conflict and reaffirmed Kenya’s support for peace and security in the country.

“I salute the great people of Ethiopia, for whom I wish an era of cohesion, integration and reconciliation. The mutual agreement will create the necessary environment to nurture durable peace and political stability in Ethiopia,” the statement read in part.

Uhuru, who spoke moments after the agreement between Abiy and the Tigray Leadership was confirmed, stated that the panel had only one message for the conflicting leaders.

“Violence bullets and guns will not be the solution. Ultimately, as has been the case with waring Ethiopian parties today.” 

“The lasting solution can only come through political dialogue: people sitting, engaging and agreeing that they have differences, and accommodate the diversities while still remaining a united Ethiopia or still a united  Africa,” Uhuru stated.

The talks began on October 25, after Uhuru expressed concern that the peace mission would conflict with other international commitments on his calendar.

The Kenyan special envoy to Ethiopia at the time, also urged the organizers to clarify the protocols to be followed in the mediation process.

“Regrettably, I wish to notify you that I will not be able to attend the AU-Convened Peace Talks in South Africa owing to conflicts in my schedule.

“However, in the interim, and as you consider the possibility for another date for the peace talks, I would be grateful to receive further clarity on the structure and modalities of the talks, including but not limited to the rules of engagement for all the interlocutors invited,” He stated.

Also Read: Why Uhuru Kenyatta Jetted Out of the Country After Handing Over Power to William Ruto

