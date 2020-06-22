President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Courts to jail corrupt politicians and businessmen

KDRTV News-President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered courts to take a step and jail corrupt politicians and businessmen found culpable of corrupt deals.

First one the line is the Sirisia member of Parliament John Walukhe and his Director who is also the mother to former Cabinet Secretary Ms. Wakhungu were found guilty in the maize scandal worth over Kshs. 300 millions which they allegedly received from a state agency.

Senior Resident Magistrate, Elizabeth Juma, found the duo guilty and are due for sentencing on Thursday 25th of this month. Mr. Walukhe was carted away to Kileleshwa as directed by the Magistrate pending their sentencing.

Their Lawyer who argued in court that the duo had bail terms still in place but the magistrate overruled him telling him that immediately the guilty plea was read their bail terms ended in earnest.

The Mr. John Waluke who is Member of parliament of Sirisia in Bungoma County has become the first culprit to the corruption purge which is driven by the President and backed by the Chief Justice of Kenya, David Maraga Kenani.

They are accused as co-directors of Erad Suppliers that on separate dates in 2004 presented forged Invoices before the Arbitration court and received orders to be paid Kshs.314 Million which the court now found out to be all forgeries but they argued that they lost business through the cancellation of tenders and ought to be compensated.

They claimed that they were partners with a South African firm by the name Chelsea Freight who also lost in the deal.

The National and Cereals Produce Board cancelled the tender because they coudn’t supply the Emergency relief maize during that period but went to the Arbtration court and were awarded the said amount totaling to Kshs.314 Millions.

