Press release on the Ndichu twins assault saga

KDRTV News Nairobi –On the night of 16th /17th October 2021, at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi, two young ladies, namely Ms. Cheryl Murgor and Ms. Stephanie Murgor aged 24 and 22 respectively, who are also my nieces, were attending a wedding after-party, at the Emara Lounge, on the 10th floor.

They were accompanied by two friends namely Samuel Ramdas, and Patrick Koech. At about 2:30 am, one of the so-called “Ndichu Twin Brothers” dressed in dark clothing made an improper pass at Stephanie, to which she responded; “Aren’t you the husband of Janet Mbugu?” The lady who was with the twin brothers then shouted “Ex-husband!”.

A little later, when Stephanie left their table heading towards the exit, one of the twin brothers verbally assaulted her, referring to her as a “bitch”. Suddenly, the brother in dark clothes jumped onto Stephanie and started choking her by grabbing her by the throat. When her boyfriend (Samuel) attempted to rescue her, he was also grabbed by the throat. After a few seconds, he let go of the two, an extremely shaken couple but went on to threaten them by stating that he had marked their faces.