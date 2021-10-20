Press release on the Ndichu twins assault saga

KDRTV News Nairobi –On the night of 16th /17th October 2021, at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi, two young ladies, namely Ms. Cheryl Murgor and Ms. Stephanie Murgor aged 24 and 22 respectively, who are also my nieces, were attending a wedding after-party, at the Emara Lounge, on the 10th floor.
They were accompanied by two friends namely Samuel Ramdas, and Patrick Koech. At about 2:30 am, one of the so-called “Ndichu Twin Brothers” dressed in dark clothing made an improper pass at Stephanie, to which she responded; “Aren’t you the husband of Janet Mbugu?” The lady who was with the twin brothers then shouted “Ex-husband!”.
A little later, when Stephanie left their table heading towards the exit, one of the twin brothers verbally assaulted her, referring to her as a “bitch”. Suddenly, the brother in dark clothes jumped onto Stephanie and started choking her by grabbing her by the throat. When her boyfriend (Samuel) attempted to rescue her, he was also grabbed by the throat. After a few seconds, he let go of the two, an extremely shaken couple but went on to threaten them by stating that he had marked their faces.
Ms. Cheryl Murgor and Ms. Stephanie Murgor and their friends then proceeded to lift hoping to escape further confrontation. On the ground floor, Stephanie and Samuel went to bring the car around, while Chervl and Patrick waited in the lobby. Suddenly the twin brothers together with their lady friend appeared on the ground floor.
One of the brothers, together with their lady friend proceeded to attack Cheryl and Patrick, after which both brothers proceeded to the front entrance where Stephanie and Sammy were waiting in the car.
At the front entrance, the twin brother in dark clothes, violently broke the right-hand door side mirror, while the other twin in a white shirt, not to be left behind by his twin, violently broke the left-hand door side mirror, before they both went back to join the assault on Cheryl. During the incident, the brothers threatened to shoot them.
It is fortunate that the hotel security personnel and Kenya Police were able to intervene and save the victims from serious injury, if not death. While the Ndichu brothers pleaded with Sammy to be allowed to pay for the damage to the car. Sammy accepted a payment of Kshs. 110,000/- for damage to the 2 mirrors and a dent.
One of the rothers proceeded to pay by M-Pesa, after which they (the brothers) went back into the hotel. However, immediately thereafter, the transaction was reversed. At no point whatsoever did the young ladies accept any compensation for the assault or injury to themselves.
Straight after the traumatic incident, Cheryl and Stephanie, who were extremely shaken went and made a report at Akila Police Station, P3 Forms have since been issued for the injuries which include a bite injury on Chervl and tenderness on the neck of Stephanie.
This incident is partially captured by a phone recording, which has since gone viral, while we expect that the entire incident be captured in the hotel CCTV and handed over to the police.
Whilst, the IG Mr. Hilary Mutyambai, has given an assurance that the incident will be fully investigated, on our part, due to the alleged influence and power the perpetrators are supposed to wield, we demand that the IG assign the investigation to a special team at Police Headquarters, who should ensure that the investigations are completed as soon as possible and forwarded to the OPP, for the prosecution of the Ndichu Twins.
By Murgor and Murgor Advocates