Prophet TB Joshua Dies At 57

KDRTV NEWS has received the unfortunate demise of Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua commonly known as TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The man of God was born on June 12, 1963, and died few hours before midnight on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

His death was confirmed by TB Joshua Ministries

KDRTV spoke to a section of worshipers in Nigeria who said they met sealed church on the morning of Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Reports indicate that he died after a church session in Lagos: he fell ill about two days ago.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for, and died for.