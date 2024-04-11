Raila Breaks Silence On Doctors’ Strike, Calls On Gov’t To Act

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has finally broken silence on the ongoing doctors’ strike which is now in its fourth week.

Speaking on Thursday, April 11, following a meeting with leaders of his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party in Nairobi, Raila called on the government and the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) to resolve the standoff and end the strike.

“I, therefore, have a personal appeal to both the government and the doctors, after wide consultations, I am convinced that the doctors and all other health workers currently on strike will be able to craft a return-to-work formula and resume duty if the government were to meet their demands halfway while negotiations continue,” said Raila.

The ODM boss asked the government to reinstate the Sh 206,000 salary for medical interns until the next round of Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.

“I therefore ask the government to reinstate the Sh206,000 pay for interns until the next CBA negotiations which is around the corner kicks in. During that next round of negotiations, both parties will put their cases on the table for consideration,” he stated.

Raila highlighted the issue of fees for public doctors pursuing further studies, faulting the Ministry of Health (MoH) for reneging on its obligation to pick the said tab.

“My understanding is that while Counties have kept their side of the arrangement, the Ministry of Health has failed to do so since 2018. As a result, a number of doctors cannot complete their studies and graduate because of the fees owed. Counties have stopped the salaries because those doctors have overstayed in the college,” the ODM boss stated.

Further, Raila called out the Ministry of Health over hospitals hiring doctors on short contracts. He urged the ministry to lay out rules to stop hospitals from giving doctors on a short-term basis.

“We want the government to take notice that we cannot remain silent for a longer time when this is persisting, we ask them to act now and if they don’t, the consequences will be great indeed,” Raila added.

