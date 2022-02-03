Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Accused of Buying MPs For Ksh 20 Million Each

By

Published

Samson Cherargei

Photo of Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei

Senator Samson Cherargei of Nandi has claimed that Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja movement is paying Members of Parliament large sums of money to join the coalition.

While speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Thursday, February 3, 2022, Cherargei stated that some MPs have been paid up to Kshs20 million to join the Azimio team.

Cherargei also denied sentiments made by Alego Usonga legislator Sam Atandi that Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and its member parties have been paying people to attend their rallies, claiming that the audiences that attend are real.

“Azimio right now is funded by the state. They have money. Right now, they are even buying members of parliament. The transfer window is hot. I am told the least price for an MP in the market is Ksh20 million to join their camp,” Cherargei alleged.

“Azimio are the ones that ferry crowds to their rallies. We have seen even videos online where buses broke down while ferrying people to and from Murang’a, even the rally in Kajiado.’’ He added.

Cherargei went on to criticize the Azimio movement, claiming that some of the leaders who support it, particularly governors, are only doing so because they are facing outstanding corruption investigations that they think will be expedited if they back DP Ruto’s UDA.

“We are aware of the majority of those governors, and they have assured us that if they do not support Azimio, their files with EACC and DCI would be ready,” he said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019