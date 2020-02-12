Raila Trashes Ruto, Endorses Gideon for Top Seat

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has encouraged Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to vie for any seat he wants.

Speaking at the memorial ceremony of former President Daniel Arap Moi at Kabarak, African Union envoy claimed that Gideon is not a dynasty.

“He (Moi) came from poverty just like Mzee Kenyatta also came from poverty, Jaramogi also came from poverty so nobody can therefore talk about a dynasty. Moi struggled…” – Raila Odinga #TheLastSalute pic.twitter.com/DlttS0A3dV — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 12, 2020

“The late Jaramogi, just like the late Jomo Kenyatta, came from poverty. Nobody can talk about dynasty, they struggled.

Don’t think that Uhuru, Gideon and I are entitled to certain privileges because our fathers were something,” he said.

Raila seemed to be taking a dig on the Deputy President William Ruto who is eying the top seat in the 2022 elections.

Ruto has claimed on several occasions that he is being opposed from running for the presidency because he is the son of a nobody.

Baba has just said that Moi's and Kenyatta's family are struggling like any other Kenyan? I have no words for baba Raila Odinga! I thank God that he is in government with his followers! — Lion Muigai (@Mohmuigai) February 12, 2020

Raila and Uhuru are pushing to change the constitution through the BBI report.

However, Ruto believes the BBI is meant to create positions for the political elites; to consolidate power in the dynasties.

Hon . Raila Odinga gave a clear lecture "Nobody chooses where to be born and let nobody intimidate you by saying you are from a dynasty or a poor background , Let's stop all these narratives of Dynasty and poor , I think baba hit it Right at the backbone #MoiFuneral #Ruto — Frank Mtetezi 🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) February 12, 2020

Political analyst and University of Nairobi Lecturer Herman Manyora recently claimed that the dynasties may try to make Raila President in 2022 as a safe pair for hands before he hands over the mantle to Gideon in 2027.

Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Arap Moi and Oginga Odinga were all in the first government in 1963. Even former President Mwai Kibaki was also a Cabinet Minister at the time.

Since then, power has rotated in these few families with Moi endorsing Uhuru in 2002.

Despite not winning the elections in his first attempt, Uhuru was handed over power on a silver platter by Mwai Kibaki. Kibaki didn’t endorse him directly but he had all the government machinery during the campaigns.

Will Uhuru endorse Raila in 2022?

Ruto has already proclaimed himself a hustler, a term he hopes to use in the coming elections.

He plans to create the poor vs the rich slogan in the elections and hope the voice of the majority will be respected.