Railas’s Moles Infilitrate Ruto’s Camp

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is concerned that his main political rival Raila Odinga might have planted moles in his office.

According to the DP, this could be the only reason why sensitive documents are being leaked to the media.

Ruto allegedly held a crisis meeting with staff based at his Harambee Annex Office, the centre of the multi-billion firearms scandal involving ex-sports CS Rashid Echesa, on Wednesday.

In the meeting held at his official Karen Residence, the DP warned the employees about leaking sensitive information to his political opponents.

He went as far as accusing them of working with ODM leader Raila Odinga to scuttle his (Ruto’s) 2022 political ambitions.

Read Also: DP William Ruto dealt a blow as Mudavadi’s ANC Party join hands with Moi’s KANU

“He minced no words while warning that he would stop at nothing short of sacking those aimed at sabotaging him and scuttling his presidential bid,” a source who attended the meeting told a local daily.

These revelations come just days after Ruto, through his Chief of Staff Ken Osinde, wrote a letter to Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, asking him to investigate and prosecute any of his staff implicated in the Ksh39.5 billion scandal.

It is believed some senior staff in Ruto’s office helped Echesa and two foreigners access the office to seal the fake tender deal.

This is not the first time that claims of Raila infiltrating Ruto’s camp have emerged.

In November last year, in the runner up to the Kibra by-elections, reports emerged that ODM moles were part of the delegations that visited the DP’s Karen Residence to plan for McDonald Mariga’s Campaign Strategy. The moles would then relay everything that was discussed in the meeting to their bosses.

These moles played a crucial role in ensuring ODM Candidate Imran Okoth won the elections with a landslide victory.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases