Relief For Kenyans As Fuel Prices Drop Further

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced new fuel prices for the next one month.

In a statement on Sunday evening, EPRA reduced the price of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene by Shs.5.31 per litre, Shs.10.00 per litre and Shs.18.68 per litre respectively.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th April 2024 to 14th May 2024.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump price for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decrease by Shs.5.31 per litre, Shs.10.00 per litre and Shs.18.68 per litre respectively,” EPRA stated.

The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

With the new prices, Motorists in Nairobi will pay Sh193.84 for a litre of petrol, Sh180.38 for a litre of diesel and Sh170.06 for a litre of kerosene.

In Mombasa, Super Petrol will retail at Sh 190.66 while Diesel and Kerosene will be sold at Sh177.21 and Sh166.99 respectively.

Nakuru residents will purchase Petrol at Sh192.90, Diesel at Sh179.82 and Kerosene at Sh169.56.

The fuel drop comes after President William Ruto announced that Kenyans are going to witness a decrease in fuel prices by Sh10.

“Today the price of Unga which was Sh200 is almost hitting Sh100, the shilling has strengthened against the dollar. Fuel prices were up but today it is going down with Sh10. All this is because we are making the right decisions and not popular decisions,” the President said during a church service in Nyeri.

