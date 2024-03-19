EPRA Outlines Stringent Safety Guidelines For New Private Energy Operators

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released the new Energy (Electricity Incident and Accident Reporting) Regulations, 2024, which aim to improve safety and make incident reporting easier in the electrical supply business.

EPRA Director General Kiptoo Bargoria stated at the unveiling ceremony yesterday that the new regulations were created in partnership with Kenya Power and the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSHS).

He warned that existing rules did not sufficiently safeguard life, property, and public safety in the context of the energy sector and that these new regulations were intended to solve the issue.

“As we anticipate these developments, it is only prudent to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the energy sector. EPRA has developed these regulations in collaboration with key stakeholders including Kenya Power who own and operate a vast electric grid across the country and DOSHS who are in charge of safety issues in the country,” said Kiptoo.

According to the DG, the regulations would force licensees to implement stringent safety and health measures to avoid loss of life, injury, property loss, or environmental damage as a result of electricity-related mishaps caused by improper use or unlawful activity.

Some of these steps include reporting incidents to EPRA within 48 hours. According to EPRA, the regulations oblige the authority to establish an online system that makes it easier for licensees to report occurrences or accidents, as outlined in the framework.

Licensees will be required to carry insurance that covers any liability that may arise as a result of safety accidents.

