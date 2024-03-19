Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EPRA Outlines Stringent Safety Guidelines For New Private Energy Operators

By

Published

Daniel Kiptoo

Daniel Kiptoo

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released the new Energy (Electricity Incident and Accident Reporting) Regulations, 2024, which aim to improve safety and make incident reporting easier in the electrical supply business.

EPRA Director General Kiptoo Bargoria stated at the unveiling ceremony yesterday that the new regulations were created in partnership with Kenya Power and the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSHS).

He warned that existing rules did not sufficiently safeguard life, property, and public safety in the context of the energy sector and that these new regulations were intended to solve the issue.

“As we anticipate these developments, it is only prudent to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the energy sector. EPRA has developed these regulations in collaboration with key stakeholders including Kenya Power who own and operate a vast electric grid across the country and DOSHS who are in charge of safety issues in the country,” said Kiptoo.

According to the DG, the regulations would force licensees to implement stringent safety and health measures to avoid loss of life, injury, property loss, or environmental damage as a result of electricity-related mishaps caused by improper use or unlawful activity.

Some of these steps include reporting incidents to EPRA within 48 hours. According to EPRA, the regulations oblige the authority to establish an online system that makes it easier for licensees to report occurrences or accidents, as outlined in the framework.

Licensees will be required to carry insurance that covers any liability that may arise as a result of safety accidents.

Also Read: Omtatah Warns EPRA After Defying Court Order

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020