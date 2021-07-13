Religious Leaders Push For Women To Be Banned From Using Boda Bodas: They Are Exposing Their Body Parts

A section of religious leaders in Lamu is pushing for a county-by law that will see Muslim women banned from using Boda Bodas.

The religious leaders who are part of the Inter-Faith Council of Clerics (CICC) and the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) said that Boda Boda operations are eroding their religious practises a reason why they want them controlled.

The leaders said Boda Boda operators flaunt Islamic laws and also promote cheating in both married and unmarried women.

CICC Lamu branch chair Mohamed Abdulkadir, Lamu County CIPK chair Abubakar Shekuwe also expressed concerns over the number of Muslim women seen riding motorbikes.

“Lamu is a historical town with its own religious and cultural aspects. This town is populated predominantly by residents who profess the Islamic faith. We get irritated seeing our women and girls straddling boda bodas and exposing their body parts,” stated Ustadh Abdulkadir who spoke to Daily Nation.

The push comes at a time when the Boda Boda sector has been bogged down with criticism across the country. According to many, the industry is unregulated and chaotic resulting in to increase in accidents, crime and congestion in major towns.

Economic Survey 2020 shows boda bodas and tuk tuk registration in the past year rose by 22,172 units, defying tough economic times that has hit most Kenyans.

The boda bodas have also been the main cause of accidents in cities and towns according to Business daily. In 2019, there was a 41 per cent surge in boda boda accidents where 348 passengers were killed, compared to 247 reported in 2018.

