Revealed! What Killed Robin Njogu

Ewk3DxtWUAMyGQz
Robin Njogu

(KDRTV) – Citizen TV Journalist Robin Njogu has passed away. The veteran radio presenter and Managing Editor of Radio News died on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, Njogu died a few hours after his mother.

KDRTV understands that Njogu had been admitted to Aga Khan Hospital, battling COVID-19.

Meanwhile, several leading media personalities have sent their condolences to Citizen TV and the Njogu family.

“My heart bleeds this morning, I have lost a friend, a brother, and a mentor. Robin Njogu gave me my first Job on the radio fresh from the village with no experience and a heavy accent but he never gave up on me. Fly with the angels my friend,” Trevor Ombija said.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of radio journalist Robin Njogu. I worked with Robin for many years managing radio news and this is a huge loss to the Royal Media Services family and the media fraternity. May God be gracious with his soul,” lands CS Farida Karoney who worked with Njogu at RMS eulogized.

