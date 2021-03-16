Revealed! What Killed Robin Njogu

(KDRTV) – Citizen TV Journalist Robin Njogu has passed away. The veteran radio presenter and Managing Editor of Radio News died on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, Njogu died a few hours after his mother.

KDRTV understands that Njogu had been admitted to Aga Khan Hospital, battling COVID-19.

This one has hit home hard:-(

We have lost a media giant & a kind man. Robin Njogu, veteran journalist and Radio News Managing Editor, Royal Media Services succumbs to Covid-19 at the Aga Khan hospital, family says. https://t.co/oVRicfT6rI — Waihiga Mwaura 🇰🇪 (@WaihigaMwaura) March 16, 2021

Meanwhile, several leading media personalities have sent their condolences to Citizen TV and the Njogu family.

“My heart bleeds this morning, I have lost a friend, a brother, and a mentor. Robin Njogu gave me my first Job on the radio fresh from the village with no experience and a heavy accent but he never gave up on me. Fly with the angels my friend,” Trevor Ombija said.

The music has stooped but the melody lingers . Rest In Peace Robin Njogu pic.twitter.com/QkPvcr9Rp7 — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) March 16, 2021

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of radio journalist Robin Njogu. I worked with Robin for many years managing radio news and this is a huge loss to the Royal Media Services family and the media fraternity. May God be gracious with his soul,” lands CS Farida Karoney who worked with Njogu at RMS eulogized.

I’m saddened to learn of the passing on of Robin Njogu and his mum. Robin was a consummate journalist and contributed heavily to the development of radio news in the country. Sad loss for his young family, RMS and the media fraternity in the country. May God comfort his family. — CS Joe Mucheru EGH (@mucheru) March 16, 2021