Ruto Allies Change Tact, Go After Uhuru as Jubilee Breakup Gets Messy

(KDRTV) – The Jubilee Party fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto seems to get louder and messier daily as their foot soldiers prepare for a war which may leave a lot of casualties.

It seems that the Tanga Tanga foot soldiers have thrown caution to the win and not only taken on the President but also his entire family.

On Sunday, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri claimed that K24 anchor Anne Kiguta has been attacking Ruto lately because of the paternity of her kids.

"Kenyans are tired with the Jubilee government if you tell them to join any other party even if it is called 'Birika' Party The will gladly join. Uhuru Kenyatta has the party but William Ruto has the people." ~ Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri DO YOU SUPPORT? pic.twitter.com/KZ1RhA97r2 — Mandera Top Blogger™ 🇰🇪 (@ManderaBlogger) May 3, 2020

Anne Kiguta has two babies with Jomo Gecaga, President Uhuru’s nephew and personal secretary.

Kiguta has been accused of working with political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi to discredit Ruto’s 2022 Presidential ambitions.

In discrediting Kiguta, Kimani meant that the war has gotten personal and they will not stop at anything in fighting the President.

On Sunday, a section of Tang Tanga leaders also leaked to the media documents showing how Uhuru’s close family members illegally made millions from Jubilee Party.

A company associated with Nana Gecaga allegedly supplied T-shirts and other branded merchandise for the party’s campaigns.

Last week, the government repossessed land associated with Ruto in Ruai. The DP allies are now pushing for the same government to investigate how the Kenyatta family came to own thousands of acres of land.

Uhuru has taken over the control of Jubilee Party after kicking out Ruto allies from the National Management Committee.

However, Tanga Tanga claim that they still have the numbers, Uhuru can have the Party.