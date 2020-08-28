Ruto Insists No One Can Rig Kenyan Elections and Get Away With It

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has asked ODM leader Raila Odinga to accept the fact that someone can lose elections.

In an interview with Citizen TV, the DP said that Jubilee won the 2013 elections fair and square and repeated the same fate in 2017. He, however, said the party accepted the Supreme Court verdict which nullified President Uhuru’s Kenyatta’s win in 2017. They went back for repeat elections and won.

“I am not saying that there cases where elections are rigged but in such cases, people go to court and they overturn the outcome. From where I sit, it is not easy to rig an election in Kenya and get away with it,” the DP said.

In response to claims from EALA MP Oburu Odinga who recently claimed that his brother Raila Odinga will win the 2022 elections because he has the system and deep state, the DP said there is no such thing.

“There is a fallacy which we must deal with. There is a narrative that is being weaved that elections are not won but they are stolen. These are people who cannot leave with the reality that it is possible to lose an election. You have heard them talk about winning the elections but their win was stolen because they didn’t have the system and deep state,” Ruto said.

The DP, who is on record claiming that the 2007 elections were rigged, changed tune and said their claims could not be proved. He isn’t sure that elections were stolen.

Here is clip where Dp Ruto is confirming that Raila Odinga won 2007 general election…..Yesterday he told Joe Ageyo on Citizen tv that Mwai Kibaki won…….the head of hustler's is a walking contradiction and pathological liar #RutoSpeaksOut pic.twitter.com/BfJE71hsFc — KENNETH (@IkeOjuok) August 28, 2020

“There is no other way to win an election apart from canvasing people and God,” he said.

