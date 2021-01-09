Ruto will Arrest Moses Kuria When He Becomes President – Atwoli

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria will be the first to be arrested if DP William Ruto assumes the presidency in 2022, COTU boss Francis Atwoli has warned.

Speaking at the funeral of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother Hannah Mudavadi on Saturday, Atwoli warned that William Ruto risks dividing the country if he ascends to the presidency.

Moses Kuria, who was the only Tanga Tanga member at the funeral, was warned about a looming arrest.

“Moses Kuria, when William Ruto will become the president you will be the first prisoner,” Atwoli said.

The veteran trade unionist also lectured the President, who attended the funeral, for allegedly not protecting his lieutenants in the Jubilee government. He questioned why former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth cannot visit his Murang’a backyard despite being the President’s right-hand man.

Atwoli urged the President to crack the whip on Ruto and his allies from the government if he wanted to leave behind a lasting legacy. He reminded Uhuru of his father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, who according to Atwoli, knew how to deal with dissidents.

“Your Excellency I want you to be serious the way your dad used to be, ndio utuwachie amani…Please crack the whip. Hii Ngozi nyeusi usipochunga you will find them in your bedroom,” he said.

Most speakers at the funeral bashed Ruto and drummed up support for the BBI report.

Ruto gave the event a wide berth.