Safaricom Heist: Kenyans Steal Data Bundles in Early Morning Heist

Giant Telco Company Safaricom is counting huge loses following a technical glitch that led to Kenyans enjoying free data bundles and airtime.

The glitch happened in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, around 3 AM and lasted for more than one hour before it was rectified.

But cheeky Kenyans had already redeemed data and airtime worth millions of shillings.

All someone had to do was dial the USSD code *544# and choose to buy airtime for my number and then enter any amount.

If you are reading this dial *544#, buy airtime for my number, enter 1,000,000 then thank me later.#Safaricom#MoneyHeist#SafaricomHeist — Brian Sikulu 🇰🇪 (@BrianSikulu1) October 23, 2019

Despite being the biggest telco in Kenya, a section of Kenyans believe Safaricom is way too expensive and always ‘steals’ from them. This is why they always revenge in kind when such a thing happens. And Wednesday morning was not different.

And they bought airtime worth millions, the value of which can buy a brand new Mercedes.

leo tunatumia google map kutembea 😂😂

when we come together great things happens 😂🔥🔥#safaricom pic.twitter.com/Nu7ggqz0xW — kasisi🚭 (@_monty_jnr) October 23, 2019

Those who got the data are wondering what to do with it. Can be used to pay bride price or maybe the HELB Loan?

Just Sent My mother credit worth ksh. 10,000. She is very emotional. #safaricom — Borrow Yeng (@Itsmadokaa) October 23, 2019

#safaricom bob collymore you left us a blessing😂😂😂😂sai mimi na wanjigi are bros pic.twitter.com/ogCuz5ieG4 — Sultan.KE (@SultanKE4) October 23, 2019

#safaricom next time let it be mpesa😂😂😂😂😂…..we all be millionaires 😂😂😂😂😂…. pic.twitter.com/HrhU3PRNyS — iamwelly (@welly_wailer) October 23, 2019

Celebrating life and love with our esteem partner Safaricom 😆😆#safaricom pic.twitter.com/siz6MJ0YMq — Kot_Loyal Ambassador (@ronoh_wences) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile, those who were sleeping during the heists are wondering if they really have friends. This looks like a betrayal of the highest order. How can someone call themselves your friend if they can’t wake you when such a heist is going on?

My lazy ass arriving at 6am trying to see kama bado nawesa iba hio airtime #safaricom #safaricomheist pic.twitter.com/vpg6ei9yb1 — Papa Himuselefu !!! (@Bulumacleo) October 23, 2019

I think I'm going to delete some of my contacts…ninja zinaeka WhatsApp statuses Million GB na airtime amepata na hangenipigia simu nifanye heist pia…fake friends,smh🚮🤧

#SafaricomHeist #safaricom — Bryañ🇰🇪 (@BryannKeter) October 23, 2019

When you friend did not wake you up during the hesit #safaricom Me:I just want to talk pic.twitter.com/CSRbkfSjo3 — Maina (@McElias4008) October 23, 2019

Safaricom have not issued a statement about the heist. The company has, however, introduced data bundles without expiry after being sued by a lawyer. The data expires quicker than the previous bundles.

Meanwhile #safaricom has introduced a NO EXPIRY DATE data bundles after they were sued yesterday for having an expiry date on data bundles. Quite clever. The way go. There should never be an expiry on data bundles. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) October 23, 2019

