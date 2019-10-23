Connect with us
 

News

Safaricom Heist: Kenyans Steal Data Bundles in Early Morning Heist

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

EHhu5FfX0Ac ifM
A screenshot of the Free Data Bundles

Giant Telco Company Safaricom is counting huge loses following a technical glitch that led to Kenyans enjoying free data bundles and airtime.

The glitch happened in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, around 3 AM and lasted for more than one hour before it was rectified.

But cheeky Kenyans had already redeemed data and airtime worth millions of shillings.

All someone had to do was dial the USSD code *544# and choose to buy airtime for my number and then enter any amount.

Despite being the biggest telco in Kenya, a section of Kenyans believe Safaricom is way too expensive and always ‘steals’ from them. This is why they always revenge in kind when such a thing happens. And Wednesday morning was not different.

And they bought airtime worth millions, the value of which can buy a brand new Mercedes.

Those who got the data are wondering what to do with it. Can be used to pay bride price or maybe the HELB Loan?

Meanwhile, those who were sleeping during the heists are wondering if they really have friends. This looks like a betrayal of the highest order. How can someone call themselves your friend if they can’t wake you when such a heist is going on?

Safaricom have not issued a statement about the heist. The company has, however, introduced data bundles without expiry after being sued by a lawyer. The data expires quicker than the previous bundles.

Like KDRTV Page.   Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter.   Advertise with us.   Send us enquiries, press releases

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News