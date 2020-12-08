Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Senator Clutching on Dear Life After Night With Mystery Woman

Avatar

By

Published

photomix image 1
Senator Bonface Kabaka and Esther Muli

(KDRTV) – When Machakos Senator Bonface Kabaka drove himself to a private house in Nairobi’s Kilimani area on Thursday afternoon, he was expecting a fun-filled evening with a woman he had invited over.

Kabaka checked into a room at 3Dee Apartment located along Elgeyo Marakwet road in the posh Kilimani area. An hour later, he was joined by a woman identified as Esther Nthenya Muli.

A quiet night between the two adults ended unexpectedly with the Senator now fighting for his life in Intensive Care and Muli in police custody.

The Senator’s family has also been forced to deny that Kabaka collapsed and was rushed to the hospital due to a viagra overdose.

According to a police report, the couple having a good time until sometimes past midnight when Kabaka complained of a sharp headache and asked for painkillers. His condition didn’t improve forcing Muli to ask the hospital management for an ambulance to rush him to the hospital.

At Nairobi Hospital, doctors were forced to perform a quick surgery to save the politician’s life. His condition remains unstable as he is still in ICU.

Attempted Murder Charges 

Muli was presented to the Milimani Law Courts on Monday where the prosecution told the court that they intend to charge her with attempting to murder the Senator. It is not clear how they reached this serious conclusion but they sought and were granted an order to detain the 45-year-old secondary school teacher for seven days.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Dr Mogusu Dr Mogusu

News

Dr Stephen Mogusu had Gone 5 Months Without Pay!! Another Kenyan Doctor Succumbs to COVID-19

(KDRTV) – The Kenyan medical fraternity is once again mourning the demise of one of their own. Dr. Stephen Mogusu succumbed to COVID-19 while...

19 hours ago
Hussein Mohammed Hussein Mohammed

News

Hussein Mohammed Addresses Rumors He has Replaced Anne Kiguta at K24

(KDRTV) – Former Citizen TV journalist Hussein Mohammed has denied claims he will be replacing Anne Kiguta at K24’s Punchline show. This was after...

1 day ago
EojnoD2WEAAEUbd EojnoD2WEAAEUbd

News

Revealed! Wiliam Ruto Can Only Oppose BBI Referendum if he Resigns

(KDRTV) – Deputy President has no moral authority to oppose the BBI referendum, David Makali, a lead journalist and political analyst has said. According...

1 day ago
Dr. Arikana Chihombori Dr. Arikana Chihombori

World

How To Watch & Ask Ambassador Dr. Chihombori Arikana Quao Questions Live [ONLY ON KDRTV]

In this article, we’ll help you decide which option is best for you. To watch Founder of The African Diaspora Development Institute, Ambassador Dr. ...

13 hours ago