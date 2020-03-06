Sergeant Kenei Kicked me Out of Ruto’s Office – Abraham Mutai

(KDRTV) – Slain police sergeant Kipyegon Kenei allegedly denied blogger Abraham Mutai from parking his car at Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex Parking lot.

Mutai took to social media on Thursday, where he claimed that the incident allegedly happened sometimes last year, when he was sitting for his Master’s exams at Kenyatta University.

He said Kenei issued orders that Parking at Harambee Annex was illegal after seeing him on CCTV cameras. However, Mutai believes that he was kicked out of Harambee Annex because he was criticizing Deputy President William Ruto.

“While doing my Masters Exam last year at Kenyatta Un, I used to park my car at DP’s office Harambee Annex until Sergeant Kenei saw me on a CCTV camera. He immediately issued a directive that it was illegal for me to park my car at the car park, reason: I was critical of the DP,” he said.

While doing my Masters Exam last year at Kenyatta Un, I used to park my car at DP's office Harambee Annex until Sergeant Kenei saw me on a CCTV camera. He immediately issued a directive that it was illegal for me to park my car at the car park, reason: I was critical of the DP — Lord Abraham M. Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 5, 2020

Until his untimely demise last month, Kenei was the head of security at the DP’s office. However, it is not clear why Mutai would open up on such issues at the moment when the country is yet to come to terms with the macabre killing of the officer.

Kenei was found murdered in his house in Imara Daima on February 2020. Police are yet to make arrests despite.

Unlike Mutai, those who know Kenei have claimed he was a good man.

Read Also: Safaricom Dragged into Kenei’s Murder Investigations

Kerich Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said he knew the officer very well and it is sad how his life ended.

“Kenei is someone I knew quite well. A good man. Sad how his life ended. If he was Killed, May his Killers never know peace. Same goes for those who see in his death, an opportunity to play little political games,” Cheruiyot said.

Kenei is someone I knew quite well. A good man. Sad how his life ended. If he was Killed, May his Killers never know peace. Same goes for those who see in his death, an opportunity to play little political games. — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) March 6, 2020

Kenei will be buried at his father’s home in Chemirmir, Baringo County tomorrow.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases