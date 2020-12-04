Shock as Raila Odinga Claims BBI Will Make University Education Free

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has raised serious integrity questions after he told a crowd in Murang’a that the BBI report will ensure Kenyans get a free university education.

Raila, who visited Kangari Market in Kigumo Constituency to witness the collection of signatures, told locals about the benefits of the 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the importance of changing the Constitution through a referendum.

“Education will be free from nursery school to university and we will ensure equal job opportunities to improve living standards,” the ODM leader said, as quoted by The Standard.

I witnessed the ongoing signature collection exercise at Kangare in Kigumo Constituency, Muranga County. It's full speed ahead as the drive draws near to a close as we ready ourselves for the next steps of the BBI process. pic.twitter.com/WvGbTpfZpG — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) December 2, 2020

Baba’s sentiments came on the day, reports emerged that the government will allow university vice-chancellors to triple university fees from January next year.

The vice-chancellors propose that tuition fees be increased to Sh48,000 from the current Sh16,000 for fresh students to ease cash flow challenges that have affected service delivery.

“Our suggestion is that we increase tuition fee to Sh48,000, then raise bursary allocation for those students not able to raise that amount,” Treasury Principal Secretary told a Parliamentary Committee on Wednesday.

GoK reduces HELB loan then triples university fees, then the number of defaulters triples, then BBI triples loan grace period and you have a win win situation. Signatures please! — Wambui (@Waambui) December 3, 2020

At the same time, the government has reduced the Higher Education Loan (HELB) from Ksh 45,000 to 37,000.

HELB CEO Charles Ringera said the decision has been necessitated due to effects of COVID-19, which have seen more students apply for the loans.

Fees ya University inaongezwa, HELB inakuwa slashed, Dollar imefika 110 shillings. HII NCHI IFUNGWE BANA — OWICH (@OwichBrio) December 3, 2020

“Covid-19 has negatively impacted household incomes. Ordinarily, 80 percent of students admitted to universities would apply for HELB support but this year out of the 122,000 students placed in universities, the applications now stand at 155,000,” Ringera said.