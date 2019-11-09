Simba Arati on Receiving End after Unleashing Goons on Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

A video of Kimilili Member of Parliament (MP) Didmus Barasa being roughed by unruly Simba Arati`s youths in Kibera constituency prompted a mixed reaction on the social media.

Barasa who was speaking to his fellow MP Simba Arati when who decreed youths to chased him away.

Reportedly, the vocal Member of Parliament was by irate youths a few minutes after his arrival at DC ground to observe by-election in the city slum.

The youths caught in the footage pushing and removing the MP`s red cap due to his alliance with Deputy President William Ruto.

@IEBCKenya and @SpeakerJBMuturi should take action against this goons. Political violence is a crime in Kenya. These ODM sycophants have often used words and actions that breed chaos but it seems @dkmaraga and his judiciary are bent to protecting them. — TheCaptain (@captainnjoroge) November 8, 2019

Kenyans on social media have indicted Simba Arati following his order for the dismissal of a colleague by the rowdy youths.

The Kibera by-elections were marked by several vicious scenes. During the campaigns, a white car from Imran Okoth`s convoy ran over a man who later succumbed to injuries.

Again, Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga and former Kakamega Boni Khalwale were chased from various polling centres in the City slum.