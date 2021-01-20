Connect with us

News

Simeome Nyachae in Critical Condition at Nairobi Hospital

(KDRTV) – Veteran Gusii politician Simeone Nyachae is admitted in the ICU of Nairobi Hospital, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro has said.

Osoro said that he had spent some time with the former Ford People Party leader on Wednesday and that he was in a stable condition.

The Lawmaker further asked Kenyans to stop spreading rumors on the old man’s state of health.

“Kindly ignore the rumour doing rounds about MZEE SIMEON NYACHAE’s.
By the grace of God,mzee is taking his breath normally though hospitalized at the Nairobi Hospital.

” I am in the hospital and can authoritatively confirm that mzee is Alive,” Osoro said in a Facebook post.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3975969862426827&id=100000415580945

Rumors emerged on Wednesday evening that Nyachae had passed away.

Nyachae, 88, was MP for Nyaribari Chache between 1992 and 2007. He also served as Cabinet Minister in both the Moi and Kibaki governments.

However, he is best remembered as a presidential candidate in the 2002 election where he came third behind Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta. His Ford People Party performed relatively good in the elections, winning 14 Parliamentary seats.

He lost his seat in the 2007 elections where Raila Odinga’s ODM wave swept across Nyanza.

In 2018, Nyachae collapsed at his Loresho home in Nairobi. He was treated both locally and in London.

Nyachae is father to East African Court of Justice Judge Charles Nyachae. He is also a close relative of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

More to follow…

