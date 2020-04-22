Sonko Asks Nairobians for Forgiveness Ahead of Battle with Uhuru

(KDRTV) – Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has asked Nairobi residents to forgive him for ceding some of his powers to the national government.

In a Facebook post which has gone viral, Sonko said that he didn’t know what it meant to give some of the county government roles to the national govt.

“Please forgive me I will never repeat that mistake again in fact I’m starting the process of terminating the deed of transfer just like any other ordinary contract. I will now personally go to court to have it terminated,” reads part of Sonko’s post.

The governor came clean and revealed that he had be coerced to sign a document whose content he had not comprehended.

“I was just told it is a good thing on service delivery for the people of Nairobi as I deal with my court cases. And since I love the people, I had to accept [the deal] even without going through the document. I did not know [things]would turn against us [sic],” he said.

On February 25, Kenyans were shocked when State House announced that Sonko had reached an agreement with Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa to transfer four key functions to the national government.

The deal came at a time the governor had been pushed to the wall, locked out of office due to a corruption case and a looming impeachment from Nairobi MCAs.

Immediately, he agreed to sign the deal, President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned Nairobi MCAs to State house where he told them to go slow on the impeachment plans.

Sonko had traded his powers for survival.

However, it has not been business as usual for him since then as he has been sidelined in the running of city affairs.

Sonko now hopes the courts will help him get his powers back.