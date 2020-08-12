News
Sonko, Badi Meet For the First Time, Agree to Work Together
(KDRTV) – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Mohammed Badi have buried the hatchet, ending months of turf wars.
Addressing the press on Wednesday, August 12, Sonko and Badi agreed to work together to deliver services to Nairobi residents.
“I apologise for all the bad things I have said against Badi…Going forward we will work together,” said Sonko.
On his part, the NMS Badi said that there is no animosity between him and Sonko.
“We will work together to build roads, issue title deeds and deliver other services. We only want to inform you that we will work together,” said Badi.
The two leaders spoke after attending a function at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre that was graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
More to follow…