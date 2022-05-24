Sonko Responds To Claims of A Woman Who Sued Him Over Child Support

Recently, a woman moved to court to sue Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over counts of neglecting their 15-year-old daughter.

Nonetheless, the woman claims that Sonko has refused to take his parental responsibility and now wants the court to intercede.

“The applicant and the respondent are the biological parents of the minor. The defendant has refused and or neglected to provide for the minor with adequate and or basic necessities such as education, good health food, clothing, shelter, entertainment and medication,” read in part court papers dated May 12.

The woman through Lawyer Dan Okemwa now wants Mike Sonko to pay monthly upkeep of Sh448,450.

She wants Sonko to provide Sh50,000 for food and shopping, 45,000 for rent, 30,000 for security, 20,000 for clothing, 20,000 for househelp, Sh20,000 medical cover, Sh4000 minor’s salon expenses, Sh5000 for DStv, Sh50,000 for minors school debit card, Sh5000 for gas among others.

However, Mike Sonko through his Facebook page claimed that the woman always used her baby daddy to ask for money she could party with.

Responding to this, Mike Sonko said that he was willing to take care of the child whether she was his or not.

Also read Nairobi Bishop Sued By Mpango Wa Kando For Neglecting Son, Demands 100k Monthly Upkeep

Additionally, Mike Sonko revealed that the lady had two other kids with his ex boyfriend, Austine.

Sonko further revealed that Austine had taken the two kids and they stay together in Langata.

He added that his family keeps growing bigger and he is always happy adopting orphans, homeless, street families and neglected kids. He will have no problem with raising the child but she cannot spend any money on the woman.