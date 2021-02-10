Connect with us

SRC Boss Lyn Mengich Feels the ire of KoT Over Ksh 4.5B Car Grant to MCAs

IMG 20210210 151856
SRC Boss Lyn Mengich

(KDRTV) Salaries and Renumeration Commission chairperson Lyn Mengich has been on the receiving end of brutal attacks from Kenyans on social media over her decision to award MCAs Ksh 4.5B car grants.

SRC announced on Tuesday that the lawmakers and their speakers will be awarded the car grants because they deserve to be treated equally with their colleagues in Parliament. Currently, MPs and Senators are each entitled to a Ksh 7 million car grant.

However, Kenyans believe that MCAs have only been given the car grant as a bribe to pass the BBI Bill.

A section of Mt Kenya MCAs asked for the car grants from President Uhuru Kenyatta as one of the conditions to pass the BBI Bill. Uhuru obliged to the request subject to approval from SRC.

SRC is supposed to be an independent institution but the decision to award MCAs their demands seems to have been influenced by the powers that be.

The country is currently in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government has severally stated that it has no money to increase salaries of Civil Servants.

In April last year, SRC wrote to counties advising them against giving extra allowances to frontline workers fighting the virus.

How then, does the same commission say there is money to enable MCAs get car grants. MCAs, like majority of the political class in Kenya are well numerated and can afford cars from their salaries.

Currently, Kenyan nurses are on a strike which has lasted for three months but their demands have not been met due to lack of funds. Kenyans are suffering from lack of critical health services but the government has money to give MCAs car grants.

