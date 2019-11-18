Straight A in Maths! Khalwale Shares Daughter’s KCPE Results

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has shared the KCPE results of one of his daughters on social media.

Gift Khalwale excelled in the results announced by Education CS George Magoha on Monday with 396 marks.

The Tangatanga politician thanked the Lord and teachers for Gift’s excellent results.

‘For these blessings, I thank God, my family & our hard-working teachers. Congratulations my Tubu!’ The excited politicians tweeted.

Gift scored an A in Mathematica and Kiswahili subjects with A- in English and Science. She managed a B+ in Social Studies.

Khalwale, a publicly known polygamous man, has always had a child sitting for KCPE, KCSE or graduating each year.

Last year, the bullfighter’s daughter Linda Lichuma Khalwale scored an A- in KCSE. She was studying at the Prestigious Alliance Girls.

My family en I can’t find the appropriate words to thank God en the Alliance Girls’ High School for shaping my dota, Linda, into a super star in the 2018 KCSE. Congratulations my little Shipeng!And Thank You Lord! pic.twitter.com/ly4g9lxDkv — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) December 21, 2018

The good results will come as a huge boost for the Khalwale family, which has suffered setbacks in recent times. The former Ikolomani MP lost his first wife Adelide Khalwale who succumbed to cancer early last month.

The former Kakamega gubernatorial hopeful had to run for his life after being chased by goons during the Kibra by-elections on November 7. He was later pictured armed with stones, ready to confront his enemies ‘mundu khu mundu’

It was also a good day in the office for Khalwale’s boss, Deputy President William Ruto whose daughter Abby Ruto scored 406 marks.

Abby sat for her exams at Greenvale Academy in Uasin Gishu County.

