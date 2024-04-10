Suspected Gang Member Gunned Down As Firearm Stolen From Vihiga OCS Is Recovered

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have recovered a firearm that was stolen from the Officer Commanding Vihiga Police Station (OCS).

In a statement, DCI said the firearm was violently robbed from the OCS when a criminal gang attacked him while on patrol on December 21, 2023.

According to DCI, the ruthless gang stabbed the police officer severally before stealing his pistol which had 15 rounds of ammunition.

“To get the firearm, the ruthless gang had on the said date waylaid the Chief Inspector as he parked his car in Vihiga’s Majengo market, descending on him with daggers and leaving him for the dead. They then disappeared with his Jericho pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition,” DCI stated.

After days of surveillance, detectives from the DCI Operations Directorate swiftly responded to an intelligence report received through the DCI hotline by an anonymous caller who reported having spotted a suspicious car occupied by three armed men at the KU farm in Mwiki.

While approaching the scene, the detectives realized the suspects had evaded several police dragnets after staging some attacks around the Capital.

When ordered by the police to surrender, two of the suspects ran away while the third suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm to confront the detectives but was shot dead.

“His accomplices made it to the populated shopping center and holed up but the police are hot on their trail,” the DCI report stated.

The detectives impounded a KBZ 985T Nissan Note which the suspects were using, alongside other exhibits that were found stashed in it.

The suspect’s body has been moved to the City Mortuary pending identification