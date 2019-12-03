Connect with us
 

Tanga Tanga Senator Arrested After Threatening to Deal With Ruto’s Enemies

IMG 20191203 155014
Cherargei Arrested (Courtesy)

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal  Investigations (DCI)  have arrested Nandi  Senator Samson Cheragei over incitement remarks.

A statement posted on DCI’s social media handles said the tough talking first time lawmaker is wanted over utterances he made at a funeral in August this year.

Cherargei said that they were profiling everyone opposed to Ruto’s Presidency and they would deal with them after the elections.

“Those people who have continued to fight Deputy President William Ruto, we are profiling you. When you are fighting the deputy president, you are fighting us.

Don’t think that the DP does not have his supporters. Continue abusing him but know that we are marking and profiling you. When that time comes, we shall deal with you,” the senator said in Lelwak, Nandi county.

He was first arrested at his Eldoret home on August 20.

Ruto’s allies have termed the arrest as selective  especially  since non of ODM members have been arrested since the violence that was meted on the Tanga Tanga Group during the Kibra by-elections last month.

