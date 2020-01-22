Connect with us
 

Tanga Tanga Team throws in the towel and opt to board BBI Train

Ruto has instructed his,men to fight from within by joining the building bridges initiative
8 mins ago

The Tanga Tanga team fronting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid have retreated to the drawing board a move political analysts call a tactical move aimed at galvanizing their support base.

The Building Bridge Train has swept all and sundry and the Tangatinga team has been beaten to their game and now feeling the heat. Over the weekend the Mumias East Member Parliament Mr.Washiali looked shaken and has thrown in the towel. Speaking to media last evening they promised to attend all the BBI rallies across the Country.

