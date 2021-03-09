Connect with us

Tanzania’s Magufuli Admitted to Kenyan Hospital, In Critical Condition

Tanzania President John Magufuli
(KDRTV) – Social media is awash with reports that Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli is admitted to a Kenyan Hospital.

Magufuli who is said to be in a critical condition has not been seen in public for weeks. This has led to many unconfirmed rumors about the President’s state of health.

Tundu Lissu, an opposition figure in Tanzania, questioned why citizens have not been informed about the President’s State of health.

And now, several sources on social media have reported that there is heavy security at the VVIP wing of a prestigious hospital in Nairobi. The security point at the presence of a very big patient.

There are also rumors that in fact, the President who won his second term in October last year, could be battling the dreaded COVID-19.

Magufuli has made international headlines for downplaying the virus, arguing that God has cured his people. He refused to put in measures to contain the virus and even declared Tanzania COVID-19 free in April last year. He has also discouraged his people from taking vaccines.

He has been severally quoted by the media, making fun of Kenya’s COVID-19 containment measures.

However, there is a concern about the number of high-profile deaths witnessed in Tanzania in the past several weeks. The Tanzanian Ministry of Health has also advised citizens to use traditional methods to contain a certain type of cold.

