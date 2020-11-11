Tanzania`s Opposition Leader Flees For Europe Amid Magufuli Crackdown

(KDRTV)-Tanzania`s opposition leader Tundu Lissa has fled the country for Europe amid crackdown on the opposition leaders days after the President Magufuli was sworn in for the second time.

According to the video seen by the KDRTV, the leader of CHADEMA could be seen leaving for the airport in company of German embassy officials in Tanzania

KDRTV understands that the German embassy has been hosting the Chadema leader for a few days after he claimed that his life was in danger

Reports indicates that Lissu is flying to Belgium a country that had hosted after he survived an assassination attempt in 2017

The opposition leader returned from exile July this year and thereafter started campaigns to remove President Magufuli from the seat

Lissu rejected that 0ctober General elections that was marred by assertions of arrested, limited access to polling stations, pre-ticking ballot papers, multiple voting and widespread blocking of social media

President Magufuli was declared the victor of the poll with 12.5 million votes with Lissu being the second with 1.9 million votes.

At the same time, only two opposition lawmakers were elected with the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party winning all other seats