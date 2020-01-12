Tension as Ruto is Kicked out of Official Residence

(KDRTV) – Reports that Deputy President William Ruto was locked out of his supposed official residence in Mombasa have further exposed the divisions in the Jubilee Party.

According to the Daily Nation, Ruto arrived in the coastal city on Wednesday Morning and went about his functions as his aides organised for him to stay at the newly refurbished former Coast Provincial Commissioner’s residence.

The government spend a substantial amount of money, refurbishing the residence to accommodate the DP during his official tours at the coast. This was meant to cut down on costs.

However, trouble started when Ruto retreated to the residence at around 4 PM. He found his aides removing his personal belongings from the rooms. The man from Sugoi was left confused.

On asking what was happening, he was told that a senior government official had ordered the employees at the residence to remove his (Ruto’s) belongings from the house.

“His personal clothes and other personal belongings had been put in the rooms in the morning. At around 4PM, a call came from a senior government official, to the government employees their that the DP’s things should be removed! It was a shocker!” A source said as quoted by the Nation.

Ruto had to spend the night at the English Point Marina in Nyali. He traveled to Nairobi the next day.

When reached for comment, Ruto’s press secretary Emmanuel Talam did not confirm whether the hustler was kicked out of the government residence but said the DP had spend the night at English Point Marina.

“The DP’s residence is complete and ready to be occupied. Probably someone is unhappy that the DP will have a base to coordinate his events at the coast when he moves to the residence,” Talam said.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna and his Statehouse counterpart Kanze Dena refused to be drawn to the matter.

Ms Dena directed journalists to the DP’s office.

This is not the first time that Ruto has been left embarrassed by Statehouse operatives.

On November 27, 2019, the DP was locked out of a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga during the launch of the BBI Report at Bomas.

Sources also claimed that his convoy was only allowed to leave the venue long after Uhuru and Raila had left.