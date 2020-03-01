The Deputy President William Ruto has decided to use the Church to fight BBI

KDRTV-The Deputy President Dr.William Ruto has now roped in Church leaders to fight the BBI initiatives openly by using the pulpit to castigate it. In a meeting where he met Church leadership, Mr.William Ruto told the clergy to fight the Reggae which he says has no place in the Kenya and directed the Clergy to be vigilant and be in the front line to ensure that the reggae by the BBI Brigade is stopped at all costs.

The Deputy President is a darling to many Pastors because of his generous contributions in various church functions across the Country.

From Mombasa, the renown televangelist Wilfred Lai has been roped into the chorus and was heard telling his congregation to disown the BBI because it’s meant to give positions to the incumbent President Uhuru another term ,whom he accuses of dishonesty. He went on to say that Governors who have served two terms needs to retire and look for something else to do and not use BBI to get another term.

And in Central Kenya some preachers met and made a resolution not to support the BBI because it doesn’t contain the aspirations of Kenyans and Reggae.