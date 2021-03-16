The Kenyan Government is in receivership(BROKE) and life in Kenya is get worse than Kibaki and Raila tenure

KDRTV News Nairobi- Renown Kenyan Economist, Dr. David Ndii, has claimed that the Kenyan Government is under receivership and might not offer services to Kenyans in the coming months because it’s broke.

In a televised press conference Dr. Ndii urged Kenyans to be wary of the BBI proponents and urged them to tread carefully with what politicians are telling them because its music in their ears but it will not solve their problems.

He went further to claim that the 2010 Constitution is under siege and will be mutilated completely as the deep state will take away the freedoms Kenyans are enjoying currently because it will wipe out the gains and introduce authoritarian leadership and gaining back that freedom will not be easy which might even lead to civil war in Kenya.