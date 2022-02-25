Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Top 10 countries with the Strongest Military [PHOTOS]

By

Published

20220225 111004

The world is currently in a tense mood after Russia invaded Ukraine in a move that has been seen will cause war. Several countries have castigated the move, terming it as unacceptable in the 21st century.

In this article, Kdrtv looks into 10 countries that have the strongest military.

United States

20220225 111010

Budget: $601 billion

Active frontline personnel: 1,400,000

Tanks: 8,848

Total aircraft: 13,892

Submarines: 72

Russia

20220225 111014

Budget: 84.5 billion

Active frontline personnel: 766,055

Tanks: 15,398

Total aircraft: 3,429

Submarines: 55

China

20220225 111019

Budget: 216 billion

Active frontline personnel: 2,333,000

Tanks: 9,150

Total aircraft: 2,860

Submarines: 67

Read Also; Top 5 Countries With The Best Military In Africa

Japan

20220225 111028

Budget $41.6 billion

Active frontline personnel: 247,173

Tanks: 678

Total aircraft: 1,613

Submarines: 16

India

20220225 111023

Budget $50 billion

Active frontline personnel: 1,325,000

Tanks: 6,464

Total aircraft: 1,905

Submarines: 15

France

20220225 111032

Budget:$62.3 billion

Active frontline personnel: 202,761

Tanks: 423

Total aircraft: 1,264

Submarines: 10

South Korea

20220225 111036

Budget : $62.3 billion

Active frontline personnel: 624,465

Tanks: 2,381

Total aircraft: 1,412

Submarines: 13

United Kingdom

20220225 111040

Budget: $60.5 billion

Active frontline personnel: 146,980

Tanks: 407

Total aircraft: 936

Submarines: 10

Turkey

Budget: $18.2 billion

Active frontline personnel: 410,500

Tanks: 3,778

Total aircraft: 1,020

Submarines: 13

20220225 111044

 Israel

Budget: $17 billion

Active frontline personnel: 160,000

Tanks: 4,170

Total aircraft: 684

Submarines: 5

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019