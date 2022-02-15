Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Top 5 Countries With The Best Military In Africa

By

Published

Military is the most important but underrated profession in most countries. Some countries have stronger military personnel than others. There are a number of factors that determines how powerful a country’s military should be ranked. It starts from weapons used, tankers, types of cars and military jets.

images 45

image courtesy

However, there are three major groups of army. The navy, air force and army. Additionally,  the United States army has six branches. The Air Force, Army, Coast guard, Marine Corps. Navy and Space Force.

Here are five countries with the strongest military in Africa

Egypt

Egypt is armed with a massive number of militants. Its big number of military personnel is one of the factors that has made it one of the strongest military in Africa.

images 41 2

image courtesy

Additionally, Egypt has 10,000 armoured vehicles, 60,000 logistical and 1, 092 aircraft.

On the shows, it also has powered submarines.

Algeria

In the global ranking, Algeria Military is ranked number 27. It has 2000 armoured vehicles. However, they are equipped with more than 2000 tankers, 1000 infantry vehicles and more than 4,400 armoured personnel carriers.

images 44 2

image courtesy

South Africa

The South African National Defence Force was created in 1994. It replaced South African Defence Force.

images 42 1

image courtesy

However, its main work is to safeguard the border operations, disaster relief and the safety of the people.

It comprises of South African Army, Airforce, Navy and South Africa Military Health Service.

Ethiopia

Despite not having a maritime border, Ethiopia is still in the top five in Africa. It has developed its army and airforce. Nonetheless, it has over 140,000 troops.

images 40 1

image courtesy

Nigeria

Nigeria has more than 1800 armoured vehicles, 250 tanks and 6000 logistical Vehicles. It also has over 300 aircraft and 25 high powered naval vessels.

images 39 3

image courtesy

This makes it one of the strongest military in Africa.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019