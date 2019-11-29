Tough Day for the Hustler! How Uhuru, Raila Humiliated Ruto at the Bomas of Kenya

Deputy President William Ruto was forced to wait outside a boardroom at the Bomas of Kenya as President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga engaged in a meeting.

This was before the BBI launch meeting started. Photos shared widely on social media showed the DP standing outside the door with the President’s security standing between him and the door.

This was just one of the many humiliations that the man from Sugoi, who has publicly opposed the BBI report until its release, suffered on Wednesday.

The DP looked uneasy during the meeting. They were worlds apart with his boss Uhuru Kenyatta, who laughed at every joke cracked by Master of Ceremony Junet Mohammed. This is despite the fact that some of the jokes were hitting the Jubilee Party.

It is not clear who made the Bomas Program but disgruntled politicians termed it an ODM rally.

The DP had to eat a humble pie as the President, for the second time reiterated that the Kibra by-elections were peaceful.



Ruto has accused Raila of using violence and terror groups to intimidate voters on the election day. He asked the former Prime Minister to publicly renounce violence.

Ruto’s handlers have questioned why and how the organizers of the event made the DP speak before Raila.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, a DP ally, said on a local TV that Raila is just a common mwananchi with no role in government. Khalwale spoke for many Tanga Tanga members.

It feels good when in Power & using that Power to intimidate your opponents. Today Junet Mohammed used the power bestowed upon him to intimidate members of Tanga tanga. Moral of the story, thus why we need inclusivity to avoid this. pic.twitter.com/EF3T97V4ZZ#BridgingTheDivide — Gideon Kitheka Jnr. 🇰🇪 (@Gideon_Kitheka) November 27, 2019

Away from the cameras, the DP was humiliated further as his convoy was allowed to leave the function minutes after Raila had left.

Protocol dictates that the DP’s convoy leaves after the president’s from any public function.