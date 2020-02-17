Tough Days Ahead for Mzee Moi’s aides after Death

(KDRTV) – It is less than one week since former President Daniel Arap Moi was laid to rest but already his aides are feeling his absence.

According to a local daily, the government is planning to fire some of Mzee Moi’s aides because their services are no longer needed.

As a retired President, Moi was on a huge government pension. Part of this included a fleet of luxury vehicles, a fully furnished office and 40 workers.

The Treasury now says the office will cease to exist because it is no longer needed. This means the workers will be declared redundant.

“The law does not support further payment linked to the Moi retirement benefits and we expect the office to be wound up over the next three months,” A source at Treasury told Business Daily.

Moi and former President Mwai Kibaki’s offices were awarded Ksh 243 million in the current financial year. The amount is expected to drastically decrease in the next financial year following Nyayo’s demise.

Moi was entitled to a monthly pension equivalent to 80% of the sitting President’s salary. The government also fuelled his vehicles and provided a budget for entertainment.

Among those who will be affected is his long-serving Press Secretary Lee Njiru.

Mr Njiru, who served Moi for more than 41 years, was set to retire on July 1, 2017 but Statehouse extended his contract for another three years until June 20, 2020.

Moi died on February 4 and was laid to rest at his Kabarak home last Wednesday.