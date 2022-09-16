Connect with us

News

Treasury Designates Police IG Hillary Muytambai the Accounting Officer Role

By

Published

20220916 143533

Treasury CS Ukur Yattani has given the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai the role of Accounting Officer in the National Police Service.

This is per President William Ruto’s orders to provide the National Police Service financial autonomy by shifting its budget from the Office of the President by giving the service its own accounting officer. 

In a letter dated September 15 to the police Inspector General CS Yattani stated that Mutyambai will be the Accounting officer for the financial year 2022/2023.

“In accordance with the powers conferred on the Cabinet Secretary to the National Treasury by Section 67 of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act, 2012 you are hereby designated the Accounting Officer for Vote 1025 (National Police Service) for the financial year 2022/2023 with effect from 15th September 2022.” The letter reads.

In his inaugural speech after being sworn in on Tuesday September 13 President Ruto said that he would give the National Police Service its own budget. 

“Financial independence to the police will give impetus to the fight against corruption, and end the political weaponization of the criminal justice system; an undertaking I made to the people of Kenya,” Ruto said.

The IG will be reporting to the Cabinet Secretary of the Interior Ministry on all financial matters pertaining to the Ministry as the Accounting Officer of the National Police Service and providing information and reports as needed.

“As an Accounting Officer, you must comply and familiarize yourself with the Constitution, the PFM Act 2012, the PFM Regulations (National Government) of 2015, the Public Procurement and Disposal Act of 2015 and Public Audit Act of 2015 and various other laws and regulations, directives and circulars issued by the National Treasury from time to time,” CS Yattani added in the letter.

The IG will also be required to attend meetings of Accounting Officers convened by Treasury CS to discuss public finance management issues. 

Also Read: Four Things President Ruto Wants to Achieve in His First 100 Days in Office 

