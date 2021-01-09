Twitter Permanently Banned Trump After Saying He Will Not Attend Biden`s Inauguration

KDRTV has authenticated that Twitter has permanently banned the account of US President Donald Trump over claims of violence incitement

According to the giant Tech company, their approach was influenced by “the risk of further incitement of violence” by the President

The company settled on the decision after it reviewed recent tweets posted on @realDonaldTrump account

The company said that this came after a Big Tech purge of the digital platforms used by Mr. Trump and his supporters

KDRTV understands that initially, several lawmakers and celebrities had complained about the account and had called for its suspension

For instance, former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted on Thursday that Silicon Valley giants should stop enabling Mr. Trump’s “monstrous behavior” and permanently expel him.

KDRTV understands that Trump`s Twitter account was permanently suspended after he was warned.

The company locked the account on Wednesday for 12 hours after he called the people who stormed the US Capitol “patriots”

The protestors lead to massive destruction in the Capitol of the United States and led to the deaths of four people

Twitter then warned Mr. Trump of permanent suspension if he would breach the rules again.

After he was allowed back, Trump then made other two posts which Twitter interpreted to be encouraging violence

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape, or form!!!” Trump wrote in the first tweet

Twitter said that the post “is being interpreted as a further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an ‘orderly transition'”.

In the next tweet Trump said, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Twitter said this was “being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate”.

Twitter then resolved that the two posts were “in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy” and thus permanently closed the account

