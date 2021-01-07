Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

USA

Four Dead As Trump Supporters Ransack Congress

Four people have been confirmed dead after President Donald Trump`s supporters stormed the halls of Congress

Avatar

By

Published

Four Dead As Trump Supporters Ransack Congress
Four Dead As Trump Supporters Ransack Congress

(KDRTV)-Four people have been confirmed dead after President Donald Trump`s supporters stormed the halls of Congress to block Biden`s win

The US Capitol has been secured after the death of the four who were shot when the rioters breached one of the most iconic American building leading to massive protest

This was after President Donald Trump urged his supporters to fight for democracy and to fight against ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that will confirm President-elect Joe Biden`s victory

Hundreds of pro-Trump protestors pushed through the barriers set up along the perimeter of the capitol where they engaged the officers in a blast riot

KDRTV has established that several officers have been injured and some have been hospitalized

“One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths. Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss,” Contee said at a news conference Wednesday night

More to follow shortly…

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

images 742 images 742

News

Amos Kimunya Criticizes Uhuru’s Projects on Live TV

(KDRTV) – National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya has dramatically criticized some of the Jubilee government development projects, arguing that they are not economically...

1 day ago
SONKO HOS SONKO HOS

News

Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura Reappoints Sonko Critic Back to City Hall

(KDRTV) – Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura has made the first executive changes in his government, re-appointing Janet Muthoni Ouko as Education CEC. Ouko...

1 day ago
risky investing mistakes risky investing mistakes

Business

11 Risky mistakes that every Investor [MUST AVOID]

Investing is the only way to grow your wealth right now. But, investing can also deplete your savings faster than you can realize if...

2 days ago
unnamed 7 unnamed 7

Politics

IEBC Clears Ferdinand Waititu in Nairobi Governor Race

(KDRTV) – Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu can breathe a sigh of relief after his name was gazetted by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC)...

1 day ago