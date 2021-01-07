Four Dead As Trump Supporters Ransack Congress

(KDRTV)-Four people have been confirmed dead after President Donald Trump`s supporters stormed the halls of Congress to block Biden`s win

The US Capitol has been secured after the death of the four who were shot when the rioters breached one of the most iconic American building leading to massive protest

This was after President Donald Trump urged his supporters to fight for democracy and to fight against ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that will confirm President-elect Joe Biden`s victory

Hundreds of pro-Trump protestors pushed through the barriers set up along the perimeter of the capitol where they engaged the officers in a blast riot

KDRTV has established that several officers have been injured and some have been hospitalized

“One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths. Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss,” Contee said at a news conference Wednesday night

More to follow shortly…