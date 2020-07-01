Two Meru Women Arrested Having Hot Sex in front Of Children

(KDRTV) – Police in Meru are investigating an incident in which two elderly women were caught having sex in front of their kids.

According to neighbours, they were woken up at midnight by noise from the minors who were horrified by the scene.

Imenti Central Police Commander John Taurus identified the suspects as 48-year old Kellen Kagwiria, a businesswoman and her 38-year old lover Catherine Naitore, a primary school teacher.

They were found naked at Naitore’s home who is a mother of three.

Taurus said they will be charged with engaging in unnatural act.

“The will be remanded until Friday to allow police to carry out the investigation. They will answer cases of practicing the unnatural act of having canal knowledge against the normal order of nature, being idle and disorderly and causing a common nuisance,” the police boss said.

Neighbors have accused the two women of flouting COVID-19 regulations. They were allegedly seen in the nearby market drinking alcohol and merry making.

