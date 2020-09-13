Connect with us

Ugandan Presidential Candidate and Opposition leader Bobi Wine, promises to beat President Yoweri Museveni in 2021 Election

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known by his stage name Bobi Wine promise to beat Museveni hands down

Avatar

By

Published

KDRTV News Kampala Uganda –Bobi Wine the Ugandan Opposition leader has promised to beat President Yoweri Musevveni in 2021 General elections in his address to the Ugandan Diaspora today.

He reiterated his zeal to uphold human dignity and justice to all Ugandans from all walks of life and religious affiliations which he claims President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has oppressed for over 30 years since he deposed President Obote in 1986 military coup which brought him to power through the National Resistance Army but has failed to live to his promises and has made Ugandans to be very poor by misusing their resources for over 3 decades.

Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known by his stage name Bobi Wine, is a Ugandan politician, activist, singer, actor, businessman and philanthropist. He has  served as the member of parliament representing Kyadondo East constituency in Wakiso District, in Uganda’s Central Region from 11 July 2017, and has been a thorn in the flesh in Museveni’s regime and has been the lead opposition figure leading protests across Uganda after the former Opposition leader Kizza Bessigye threw in the towel claiming that regime of  Yoweri Museveni has thrice robbed him victory at the ballot box.

The peoples President as his supporters refer to him promised all Ugandans of good days to come when he will turn around the economy and bring sanity and equity in his government so that all Ugandans will enjoy their sweat. He went on to say that he understands why very educated Ugandans are living in Europe, Asia, North America because they can’t tolerate the brutal regime of Museveni but would welcome them back when he is elected the President of Uganda so that together they can help him rebuild the battered economy.

Thousands of his supporters followed the live stream from Facebook and Youtube and they also had a chance to ask him questions and give him suggestions. He requested for donations from the Diaspora to help him run a good campaign which will culminate in beating Museveni in the General elections in 2021.

 

