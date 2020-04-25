Uhuru Dismisses Intentions By UK To Test Vaccine In Kenya

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta has downplayed allegations that scientists and researchers from UK`s Oxford university planned to test their coronavirus vaccine in Kenya

The response by President Kenyatta surfaced after BBC`s Medical Correspondent Fergus Walsh said during an interview that a team of scientist from Oxford University who were working on a coronavirus vaccine which will be tested in Kenya if they don’t get early quick results in the UK

“… the team in Oxford have developed a successful prototype against another type of coronavirus; MERS, and they have also developed vaccines against malaria,” he said. “If they don’t get early quick results in the UK they are considering a trial in Kenya where the epidemic of coronavirus will be on the rise…”

The sentiments by the BBC correspondent sparked mixed reactions from Kenyans who demanded clarification about the matter from the government

Hence, during his state remarks on Sartuday, president Uhuru Kenyatta downplayed such reports terming them absolutely false

“Some people were saying in interview that there is a research going on that will have Kenyans used as guinea pigs for a vaccine. Those claims are absolutely false,” said Kenyatta.

According to the heads of the state, the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and the Institute of Primate Research (IPR) are working on finding a vaccine

The president further said that Kenyans would be publicly informed before any such tests are done in the country

“Our institutions specifically like Kemri and the Institute of Primate Research (IPR) and others are inclined in the global effort to try and find a vaccine. And once we have found one and reach an area where these vaccines can be tested on humans we shall keep you informed and nothing shall be done in the dark,” said Kenyatta. “I appeal to those passing on unverified information do not cause panic and anxiety among your fellow Kenyans.”

KDRTV recognizes that as of Saturday, April 25, the country had a total of 343 positive cases of coronavirus, 98 recoveries and 14 deaths from the COVID-19