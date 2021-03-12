Connect with us

Uhuru Extends Curfew for 60 Days, Bars to Close at 9PM

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide curfew for 60 days effective immediately.

The President also directed that bars and restaurants will be closed from 9 PM henceforth.

“You can always revive an economy but not a lost life. If you take care of the people, they can take care and eventually revive the economy,” Uhuru said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that funerals should be conducted within 72 hours after the death of a person.

Funeral gatherings and weddings will attract not more than 100 people.

In his national address on Friday, Uhuru also prohibited all forms of political gatherings for 30 days.

