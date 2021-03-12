Uhuru Extends Curfew for 60 Days, Bars to Close at 9PM

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide curfew for 60 days effective immediately.

The President also directed that bars and restaurants will be closed from 9 PM henceforth.

UPDATE: Nation-wide curfew extended for a further 60 days; Bars and restaurants to close by 9pm – President Uhuru Kenyatta pic.twitter.com/28zqozEN4o — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) March 12, 2021

“You can always revive an economy but not a lost life. If you take care of the people, they can take care and eventually revive the economy,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru: Funerals shall be done within 72 hours. Ceremonies limited to the family at 100 people.

Weddings capped at 100 people. — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) March 12, 2021

In his national address on Friday, Uhuru also prohibited all forms of political gatherings for 30 days.