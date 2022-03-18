Uhuru launches The New Mama Margaret Kenyatta Children’s Hospital In Mathare

Earlier today, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched Mama Margaret Kenyatta Children hospital located in Mathare North. The newly furnished level 6 hospital is now opened and ready to serve the people of Mathare and those that would love to be treated there. This hospital together with other public hospital were built for those that could not afford to get treated in expensive hospitals.

According to Uhuru Kenyatta, the hospital will serve as a referral hospital.

In a statement, Uhuru said, ” Easing different health problems for Kenyans is important. Things like this changes life and develop the country.” adding “I am glad to see that the residents of this part are getting medical services from our experts. Thank you,”

courtesy

According to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss General Mohamed Badi, the hospital was reformed to facilitate Kenyatta National Hospital (Level 6) and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital (Level 5) in Eastlands pressure, which serves millions of people.

However, the hospital will be managed by the Kenyatta national hospital. Its final touches, however will be completed within this month.

Also read Mathare slum residents protest over police brutality

The president thanked those leaders who took part in the project. Most people according to the NHIF record have for the last year visited public hospitals.